AIADMK conducts protests against drug menace in TN

Chennai, March 4 AIADMK on Monday conducted state-wide protest marches against the drug menace engulfing the state and DMK government's failure to crack down on the menace.

During the protest rally at Villupuram, party Rajya Sabha MP and former law minister CVe Shanmugham attacked the government for its failure to act against the drug menace.

He pointed out that DMK leader Jaffer Sadik has gone missing after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drug racket in New Delhi on February 15 and added that the drug racket had international ramifications.

He said that Tamil Nadu is turning into a dumping ground for drugs and added that AIADMK has been warning against the menace.

CVe Shanmugham said that the Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu and General Secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K.Palaniswami (EPS) had warned the government against the drug racket which has international connections but the state government had not listened to it.

He said that the DMK government is not concerned about the future of the young generation and called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to crack the whip against those responsible and crack down on drug rackets.

Senior AIADMK leaders D. Jayakumar, S.P. Velumani, Vijayabaskar, Sengottayian, Sellur Raju led the protest rallies at different places across the state.

The NCB has seized several kilograms of contraband drugs including cocaine and methamphetamine from various places in Tamil Nadu.

Central agencies had also alerted the state police and other agencies like the NCB on drug cartels in Tamil Nadu and also about the involvement of Tamil ultra-nationalists organisations in this network.

