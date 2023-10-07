AIADMK for alliance with Muslim groups, Dalit political party after split with BJP

Chennai, Oct 7 The principal opposition party of Tamil Nadu, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is trying to build an alliance with the Muslim political parties of Tamil Nadu besides the most influential Dalit political party, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

Notably, AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) had stated that the party has always been a champion of minority rights and said it would extend its support to the cause of getting release orders of prisoners from the minority community who has been serving long time in jails.

Sources in the AIADMK told IANS that the 2 crore cadres of the party have sighed relief at the breaking up of alliance with the BJP as the party will now have options for alliance with parties who are now affiliated with the DMK.

AIADMK general secretary EPS had recently spoken to Thol Thirumavalavan MP who is the founder leader of the Dalit political party, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

The VCK is presently firmly saddled with the DMK front but if the AIADMK gives a proper recognition to the party, it would definitely jump the fence, according to sources in the AIADMK.

The AIADMK is also trying to garner support from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) which have their own influence among the Muslim minority communities.

EPS has categorically stated that the party has separated from the BJP after its cadre wanted a split. He has also stated that the party would form a separate alliance and win fabulously in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

