AIADMK gears up for TN polls as EPS calls key meeting of district secretaries

Chennai, Dec 29 With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections barely three months away, AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami has convened a crucial meeting of the party’s district secretaries on December 31 to review preparedness and accelerate organisational work on the ground.

The meeting is part of a series of structured steps being taken by the party leadership to strengthen its election machinery ahead of the high-stakes polls.

Over the past few weeks, the AIADMK has already held meetings of its IT wing, zonal in-charges, general council and executive committee, signalling an early and coordinated push towards election readiness.

Sources said the upcoming meeting will focus primarily on evaluating the party’s grassroots strength across all districts. Palaniswami is expected to review the status of booth-level committees, assess organisational gaps, and ensure that booth structures are fully functional in every constituency.

Special attention will be given to review efforts undertaken to include voters who may have been left out during the recent Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls. The AIADMK has also begun its candidate selection process in earnest. The first phase of receiving applications from aspirants seeking party tickets was conducted between December 15 and December 23.

Given the strong response, the party leadership has extended the deadline for submitting applications until December 31.

During the meeting, district secretaries will be asked to recommend at least four suitable candidates from their respective districts for consideration by the central leadership.

According to party sources, Palaniswami will use the meeting to send a clear message to the cadre: the focus must remain firmly on strengthening the party’s organisational machinery and mobilising voters at the grassroots level. He is expected to advise leaders to avoid distractions, including speculation over alliances, and instead concentrate on building momentum for the electoral battle ahead.

With the Assembly elections drawing closer, the AIADMK leadership appears keen to project organisational discipline, unity, and preparedness as it works to regain political ground and present itself as a formidable alternative in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

