AIADMK in third round of discussions with late actor Vijayakanth‘s party DMDK

Chennai, March 14 (IANS} The principal opposition party of Tamil Nadu, AIADMK is into the third round of discussions with the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), the political outfit founded by the late Tamil actor Vijayakanth.

The DMDK general secretary and widow of Vijayakanth, Premalatha Vijayakanth, had met the AIADMK leadership led by KP Munuswamy at her residence and held two rounds of discussions.

However, the stalemate continues and according to information the DMDK is demanding a Rajya Sabha seat which was not agreed to by the AIADMK.

The BJP leadership is also trying to woo the DMDK and had announced the Padma Bhushan award for Vijayakanth. This was a political move by the Central government to get the support of the DMDK and also the sympathy factor over the passing away of Vijayakanth. The popular actor passed away on December 28 ,2023 after prolonged illness.

However the DMDK leaders including Premalatha and LK Sudheesh are not willing to have an alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

With only days remaining for the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the AIADMK will have to enter into an alliance with the DMDK immediately.

The DMDK was the principal opposition party in the Tamil Nadu assembly from 2011 to 2016 and Vijayakanth was the Leader of the Opposition.

While the DMDK is not that powerful now, an alliance with it will help the AIADMK to enter into a new mode of social engineering and prevent a split of votes.

