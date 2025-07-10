AIADMK launches ‘Bye-Bye Stalin’ campaign amid statewide tour by EPS

Chennai, July 10 The AIADMK has launched a high-pitched social media campaign titled ‘

The tour is aimed at galvanizing public sentiment against the ruling DMK government ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The campaign, spearheaded by the AIADMK’s IT wing, features an animated video that has been posted across the party’s official social media platforms and widely circulated by functionaries.

The video seeks to portray the DMK regime under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin as anti-people and accuses it of reneging on key electoral promises made during the 2021 Assembly polls.

A major point of contention in the campaign is the DMK government’s move to increase taxes and electricity tariffs, which the AIADMK claims has imposed a heavy burden on the common man.

The video labels these decisions as “anti-people” and suggests that they reflect a growing disconnect between the government and the electorate.

The AIADMK also takes aim at Chief Minister Stalin for allegedly failing to fulfil several high-profile pre-poll assurances, including the abolition of the NEET examination and the waiver of student education loans — promises that struck a chord with large sections of the youth and parents during the 2021 campaign.

The campaign further criticises the DMK for discontinuing popular welfare schemes launched by the previous AIADMK government, such as the free laptop distribution programme for students and the ‘Thangathu Thali’ scheme that offered gold assistance during marriages in economically weak families.

Reinforcing its long-standing charge of dynastic politics, the AIADMK video also targets CM Stalin and his family, accusing them of promoting family dominance over democratic governance.

The campaign does not stop at policy critiques; it also points to deteriorating law and order, referencing the recent Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which claimed over 60 lives, as an example of alleged administrative failure.

Party insiders believe that this digital offensive, launched well in advance of the polls, will help shape the narrative on the ground and strengthen EPS’ campaign to dislodge the DMK from power.

