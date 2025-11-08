AIADMK launches statewide booth-level drive to identify ‘bogus’ voters in electoral rolls

Chennai, Nov 8 The opposition AIADMK has launched a massive grassroots-level voter verification exercise across Tamil Nadu, tasking its booth agents and district in-charges to identify and remove “bogus” names from the electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to party sources, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has appointed a district in-charge for every district to coordinate with booth-level agents and oversee the process of verifying the electoral rolls at the polling station level.

Former ministers of the party have also been roped in to ensure that the genuine voters supporting the AIADMK are properly reflected in the lists, sources added.

Speaking to reporters, R.M. Babu Murugavel, Joint Secretary of the AIADMK’s Advocate Wing, emphasised the need for vigilance and accuracy during the SIR. “This exercise by the Election Commission is crucial to ensure a fair and transparent election process. However, our assessment indicates that a large number of discrepancies remain unaddressed,” he said.

Citing figures from Nagapattinam, Murugavel noted that party volunteers had identified around 1,680 names of deceased persons that still appear on the voter list. “We also found about 49 individuals who are registered to vote in two different places. If this is the case in one district, imagine the magnitude of the problem across Tamil Nadu,” he remarked.

Murugavel, who is a former MLA, said he had personally toured several areas to assess the ground reality and convey his findings to the party leadership. “Our booth-level agents have been instructed to work closely with the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to verify voters, correct anomalies, and ensure no genuine AIADMK supporter is left out of the rolls,” he added.

The month-long voter verification and revision exercise began on November 4 and will continue through December 4.

AIADMK leaders have urged party cadres to approach the campaign with “utmost seriousness,” viewing it as a critical preparatory step for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

