AIADMK leader among 7 held for DMK leader's murder

Chennai, Feb 4 Seven persons, including a local AIADMK leader, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a DMK functionary at Madipakkam in Chennai.

Police said that AIADMK leader Radhakrishnan, who was picked up from the Samayapuram toll gate along with his driver late Thursday night, is suspected to be the main accused in the murder of DMK leader C.Selvam.

The arrested, identified as Radhakrishnan, the secretary of the AIADMK Amma Peravai in Tuticorin, his driver Dhanaseelan, Vignesh, Bhuvaneswar of Pallavam road, Sanjay (21) of Vyasapadi, Vignesh (26) of Arkonam, Kishore Kumar (21) of Tiruvallur, are in police custody.

Sources in Medapakkam police told that the interrogation of the seven is on and that property dispute is stated to be the main motive behind the crime.

Selvam was hacked to death by a gang while he was conversing with his friends on Tuesday night at Bazar road in Madipakkam. The assailants reached the area in a car and two bikes and hacked Selvam to death. Tension is prevailing in the area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor