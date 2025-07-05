AIADMK leadership silent on Vijay's sharp attack against party

Chennai, July 5 The AIADMK leadership has chosen to remain silent in the face of a stinging critique by actor-turned-politician Vijay, who accused the party of compromising its ideology by aligning with the BJP.

Vijay's remarks, made at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) state executive meeting on Friday, have rattled the Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led party, which had hoped to rope him into a broad anti-DMK alliance ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Vijay categorically ruled out any alliance with either the AIADMK or DMK, stating that both Dravidian majors had, at various times, collaborated with the BJP for political gains.

He announced that TVK would contest the upcoming polls independently and lead its own front, with himself as the Chief Ministerial candidate. This is the first time Vijay has publicly targeted the AIADMK, equating it with the DMK in terms of ideological compromise.

Senior AIADMK leaders, including Deputy General Secretary K.P. Munusamy and other functionaries, declined to comment on Vijay’s criticism.

Some leaders evaded the media altogether, while others claimed they were not authorised to speak on the matter.

The conspicuous silence has only amplified the political impact of Vijay's statement, especially since the AIADMK had recently expressed admiration for the TVK chief and welcomed his earlier criticism of the DMK.

Palaniswami had even instructed his party colleagues to avoid making negative remarks about Vijay, acknowledging the actor's wide support base, particularly among the youth.

AIADMK insiders had believed that Vijay could be persuaded to join their front to take on the DMK-led alliance, a prospect that now appears firmly off the table.

At the Panaiyur meeting, Vijay underscored that the TVK remains committed to its ideological path and would not forge ties with any party aligned with the BJP.

He accused both AIADMK and DMK of sacrificing principles for political expediency and warned that TVK would never compromise in the same way.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, EPS strongly criticised the DMK government for reportedly attempting to appoint its IT wing members as Assistant Public Relations Officers (APROs).

Citing a 2016 Madras High Court verdict, he demanded that the posts be filled through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) and not through political appointments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor