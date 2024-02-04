AIADMK man among 13 arrested in DMK functionary's murder case

Chennai, Feb 4 At least 13 men, including a local AIADMK functionary, were arrested in the murder of a local DMK leader, said officials on Sunday.

Thirumugam (45), a local leader of DMK was hacked to death on January 27 in the MK Puram area in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district.

He was the DMK's secretary in ward 77 of the district.

Police said that a five member gang hacked Thirumugam to death while he was sitting in front of his house in MK Puram,Madurai.

The police arrested Thavakumar, a local AIADMK leader who is also a close relative of the deceased Thirumugam.

While business rivalry is slated to be the motive behind the killing of Thirumugam, a senior officer of the Madurai police told IANS that they were not ruling out a political angle in the murder.

It is to be noted that the south Tamil Nadu districts of Madurai, Theni, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari are very sensitive areas and killings are followed by counter killings.

Madurai district police are on a high alert and a strong contingent of police was posted in the area following the arrest of Thavakumar and other accused.

