AIADMK slams CM Stalin over rising crimes against women in TN

Chennai, Feb 9 Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party, the AIADMK, has criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the increasing incidents of crimes against women, including rape and sexual assault, across the state.

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, accused the Chief Minister of failing to curb criminal activities and ensure the safety of women and children.

Palaniswami, who is also a former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, demanded that Stalin, who directly oversees the Home Department, take strict action against criminal elements and restore law and order.

Listing several recent incidents, Palaniswami claimed that Tamil Nadu has become unsafe under CM Stalin's leadership.

Among the cases he highlighted were, the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl student, allegedly by three government school teachers in Krishnagiri, the suspicious death of a Class 9 girl student in Cuddalore, a pregnant woman being pushed out of a moving train in Vellore after resisting a sexual assault attempt.

The AIADMK leader also pointed out the sexual assault case at Anna University and the car chase incident on East Coast Road in Chennai.

Palaniswami also raised concerns about allegations made by a senior woman IPS officer, Additional Director General of Police Kalpana Nayak, who claimed there was an attempt on her life in 2024 due to her efforts in exposing irregularities in police recruitment.

The state government denied the allegations, stating that the fire in her chamber was caused by a short circuit.

Additionally, the AIADMK leader pointed to reports of contamination in an overhead water tank in Tiruchirappalli district's Srirangam block, questioning why the Vengaivayal incident in Pudukottai district remained unresolved.

Criticising Stalin's leadership, Palaniswami accused him of acting like a "monarch of the past" by conducting roadshows instead of addressing people's grievances.

He alleged that during Stalin's visit to Tirunelveli district, he failed to listen to the concerns of Manjoli estate workers.

The AIADMK leader also condemned the ruling DMK's governance, calling it an "unruly regime" disguised as the "Dravidian model of governance".

He claimed that Stalin was a "puppet Chief Minister" and asserted that people from all sections of society were determined to remove the DMK government in the 2026 Assembly elections.

