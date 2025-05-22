AIADMK slams TN Minister on remarks against EPS

Chennai, May 22 Deputy Leader of the Opposition and former minister R.B. Udhayakumar launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Regupathy for his remarks against AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Thursday.

In a strongly worded statement, Udhayakumar branded Regupathy “an epitome of hypocrisy” and accused him of betraying the political legacy that shaped his career.

“It is ironic that a man who owes his political identity to a movement is now slandering its leaders to please his current masters,” he said.

The AIADMK leader also alleged that Regupathy had aligned himself with an “evil force” purely for personal gain and was now attacking EPS to curry favour with the ruling dispensation.

Udhayakumar further claimed that people in Regupathy’s own constituency were aware of the wealth he had allegedly accumulated over the years.

Taking aim at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Udhayakumar accused him of evading questions raised by the Opposition leader regarding his recent trip to New Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog meeting.

“Instead of answering directly, the Chief Minister hid behind a turncoat and allowed him to speak on his behalf,” he charged, without naming the individual.

Reiterating Palaniswami’s criticism, Udhayakumar claimed Stalin’s visit to the capital was not in the interest of Tamil Nadu’s people but rather a move to protect his son and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and their close aides.

“It was more about shielding his family and inner circle than representing the state’s concerns,” he alleged.

Concluding his remarks, Udhayakumar asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu were closely watching the government’s actions and would soon deliver a decisive verdict.

“This regime’s time is limited. The people will soon bring down this government and restore democracy,” he said.

The AIADMK’s continued criticism comes amid rising political tension between the ruling DMK and the Opposition over governance, corruption, and accountability.

--IANS

aal/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor