AIADMK to hold hunger strike to highlight TN mango farmers' plight

Chennai, June 19 The opposition AIADMK has announced a hunger strike in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district on Friday, demanding that the DMK government intervene to address the distress faced by mango farmers in the region.

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the party would stage a one-day hunger strike from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seeking immediate compensation and fair pricing mechanisms for mango cultivators who suffered heavy losses this season.

In a statement, Palaniswami pointed out that after paddy and sugarcane, mango is one of the most extensively cultivated crops in Tamil Nadu.

He said Krishnagiri district alone has 35,000 hectares under mango cultivation. “From this area, around three lakh tonnes of mangoes were produced this year, and two lakh tonnes of pulp were extracted,” he said. However, he added, prices have drastically fallen this season, placing thousands of mango farmers in deep financial distress.

Palaniswami alleged that pulp manufacturers were offering farmers only Rs 4 to Rs 5 per kilogram, whereas the farmers had demanded a minimum of Rs 13 per kilogram. Additionally, they have sought compensation of Rs 30,000 each for those affected.

“Though farmers have submitted petitions to the District Collector seeking compensation, no action has been taken so far,” the Leader of Opposition claimed.

Responding to the AIADMK’s criticism, Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam issued a strong rebuttal, asserting that the issues faced by mango farmers in Krishnagiri had already been addressed through timely government intervention.

In a statement, Panneerselvam said, “In the last three years, under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, our Dravidian Model government has prioritised farmers’ welfare by presenting a separate agriculture budget and renaming the department as the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department.”

Taking a swipe at the AIADMK, the minister added, “During its tenure, the AIADMK supported the anti-farmer farm laws of the Union government. Now, unable to digest the fact that farmers are benefitting under this government, Edappadi Palaniswami is indulging in political theatrics with baseless allegations.”

As the political standoff continues, all eyes are now on Krishnagiri, where the AIADMK will stage its protest on Friday, demanding immediate redressal for the state’s mango cultivators.

