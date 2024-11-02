AIADMK to meet on Nov 6 to prepare roadmap for 2026 Assembly polls

Chennai, Nov 2 AIADMK has scheduled a meeting of its district secretaries on November 6 which will be chaired by AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

The meeting will be held at the party headquarters in Chennai.

According to top party leaders, the meeting will focus on assessing preparations across districts for the upcoming 2026 state Assembly elections.

After a decade-long rule in Tamil Nadu from 2011 to 2021, the AIADMK faced several challenges, especially following the passing of its prominent leader, J. Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016.

Despite these difficulties, party insiders emphasise that the AIADMK’s core voter base has remained largely intact. The party continued to govern the state until 2021, when the rival DMK, led by M.K. Stalin, secured victory.

Sources within the AIADMK noted that the party has conducted a thorough analysis of each constituency and plans to shape its strategy according to the unique needs of Tamil Nadu’s diverse population.

In the 2021 state elections, even in the absence of a charismatic leader like Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK managed to secure 66 seats and received 33.29 per cent of the vote, compared to the DMK’s 37.70 per cent.

Sources said that the AIADMK is exploring alliances with new political partners ahead of the 2026 elections.

Possible collaborations with Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), currently an NDA constituent, and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) are reportedly under consideration.

Additionally, the party may discuss its stance on Tamil superstar Vijay, who has recently launched a new political party, TVK.

During the November 6 meeting, the AIADMK will also appoint leaders in charge of each Assembly constituency and these in-charges will report to respective district secretaries.

The party has engaged a professional agency to conduct detailed surveys in each constituency, aiming to identify and address local challenges.

Full-time constituency in-charges will work on resolving these issues. The AIADMK will also launch a campaign across coastal districts, highlighting the ongoing issues of Tamil Nadu fishermen being regularly detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The campaign will critique both the Central and state governments for their perceived inaction on this matter.

