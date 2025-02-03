AIADMK urges TN govt to take strong action on murder attempt against senior IPS officer

Chennai, Feb 3 Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition (LOP) Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has called on the state government to take strict action following allegations by senior IPS officer and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kalpana Nayak that an attempt was made on her life.

Palaniswami expressed shock over the alleged attempt, urging the government to conduct a thorough probe into Nayak’s claims and ensure strong legal action against those responsible.

He also demanded that the ruling DMK government provide adequate security for the senior police officer.

Kalpana Nayak, who previously served as the ADGP of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), recently alleged that her office fire on July 29, 2024, was not an accident but a deliberate attempt to kill her.

She had exposed irregularities in TNUSRB’s recruitment process, particularly regarding the implementation of communal reservations.

According to her written complaint to Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal, the fire completely gutted her office. Nayak claimed that had she been in her chamber at the time, she would have lost her life.

EPS criticised the ruling DMK government, stating that such incidents reflected poorly on the state’s law and order situation.

“If an official of ADGP rank can face such threats, how can ordinary citizens trust the system to address their grievances?” he questioned.

He further urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take full responsibility for the “shameful state of affairs” in the police department.

The Tamil Nadu DGP’s office responded to Nayak’s complaint, stating that a full-fledged investigation had been initiated immediately after she filed her letter on August 14, 2024.

A forensic report cited in the statement concluded that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit in the air conditioning system, with evidence of burnt copper wires.

The DGP’s office ruled out foul play, stating that “based on the investigation conducted so far, there is no evidence of a planned threat to the life of ADGP Kalpana Nayak.”

However, EPS dismissed the report as inadequate and called for a transparent investigation to uncover the truth.

He insisted that anyone involved in the alleged attempt should be held accountable under the law.

The incident has sparked political controversy, with AIADMK leaders demanding justice for Nayak and accusing the DMK government of failing to ensure the safety of officials.

The opposition has urged the government to prioritise the safety of whistleblowers who expose corruption within state institutions.

