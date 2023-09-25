AIADMK's quitting NDA a big jolt to BJP, says Tejashwi

Patna, Sep 25 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that the AIADMK's decision to quit the NDA is a big jolt for BJP in Tamil Nadu.

He also said that the DMK and Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu is very strong.

Interacting with media persons at Patna airport, Tejashwi Yadav said: "AIADMK is a strong party. Its leaders had a meeting with PM Narendra Modi but no conclusion emerged. It is not the first party in the country which separated from the NDA. In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena separated from NDA, In Bihar, the JD-U separated from NDA, In Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal separated from NDA. The bigger parties separated from the NDA.

"Now, there is no meaning of NDA. A dictator is sitting there. Two people are running the country."

To BJP leaders claiming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may execute his 'Paltimar' programme, Tejashwi Yadav said: "(RJD supremo) Lalu (Prasad Yadav) and Nitish (Kumar) have come together. We are united in Bihar and uniting opposition parties in the country. Our alliance is getting bigger. We have formed mahagathbandhan in Bihar and opposition parties have made the alliance called INDIA based on it. A section of media is running such news repeatedly to create confusion. The idea is to malign the image of CM Nitish Kumar."

On attending a Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay birth anniversary event, he said: "It was a government event and I was there as per the protocol. Our ideology is different. Those who abuse Mahatma Gandhi also pay tribute to him."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor