AICC appoints Mitendra Singh as MP Youth Cong head as Vikrant Bhuria quits to help father fight Ratlam LS poll

Bhopal, April 9 The Congress has appointed Mitendra Singh as President of the Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress Committee.

A notification in this regard was issued by the AICC on Tuesday.

Mitendra Singh has replaced Jhabua MLA, Dr. Vikrant Bhuria, son of Congress veteran and ex-Union Minister, Kantilal Bhuria.

Dr. Bhuria headed the MP Congress Youth wing for the last three years and was elected MLA from Jhabua Assembly constituency in November last year.

The reorganisation of the party’s youth wing in Madhya Pradesh comes two weeks before the Lok Sabha elections begin on April 19.

“I am hereby pleased to appoint you as President of Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress Committee with immediate effect. India Youth Congress is confident that you will devote your full time and energy to further strengthening the organisation as well as the Congress party under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi,” the AICC’s notification read.

The development came a day after Vikrant Bhuria wrote to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge mentioning that he was unable to devote full time to the post as he had to devote maximum time for his father’s Lok Sabha election in Ratlam.

Mitendra Singh, a law graduate from Gwalior had been working as the National Secretary of the Youth Congress.

After its stunning defeat against the BJP in the November Assembly elections, the Congress has started reorganising different wings of the party in MP.

