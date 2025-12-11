AICC leaders review Rajasthan Cong's preparations for mega rally in Delhi

Jaipur, Dec 11 All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal and AICC Treasurer Ajay Maken held a crucial meeting with senior Rajasthan Congress leaders to review preparations for a mega rally scheduled in Delhi on December 14.

The meeting was held at the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) War Room on Thursday, where President Govind Singh Dotasra presented a detailed PPT outlining the arrangements made by the RPCC to ensure the rally's success. He also briefed the leaders on the work being carried out by the Congress’ Booth Level Agents (BLAs) under the “Sanvidhan Bachao, Vote Chhor Gaddi Chhod” campaign and the ongoing SIR process.

In addition, Dotasra presented constituency-wise lists of workers, leaders and vehicles from all 200 Assembly seats that will take part in the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra said Rajasthan would record the highest participation in the country, with more than 50,000 people from across the state expected to join the rally. He added that lists of participants and vehicles have been received from every Assembly constituency.

To ensure smooth travel and participation, district presidents will oversee arrangements in their respective districts, while RPCC district in-charges will support coordination efforts.

He informed that the RPCC has appointed coordinators in every district, all of whom have conducted district-level Congress meetings. Similarly, Assembly coordinators have held meetings at the block and mandal levels and prepared detailed lists of participants and vehicles.

All coordinators will remain present in their respective districts and Assembly segments from December 12 to December 14 to ensure seamless execution.

AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal reviewed the preparations and appreciated Rajasthan's strong organisational work, expressing confidence that the largest contingent for the rally would come from the state, given its proximity to Delhi.

He urged workers and leaders to reach Ramlila Maidan well in advance, cautioning that BJP governments might attempt to create obstacles for participants. He said the issue of vote manipulation is not merely a Congress matter but a national concern, as it affects citizens' constitutional right to freely choose their government.

The matter, he added, is gaining widespread national support and raising public concern about democratic rights. Venugopal said the Congress will intensify its public awareness efforts, noting that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has already presented evidence of vote manipulation in three press conferences, yet the BJP-led Central government and the Election Commission have not responded.

AICC Treasurer Ajay Maken said the preparations by the Rajasthan Congress indicate that an exceptionally large contingent from the state will participate in the Delhi rally. He stated that the AICC has high expectations from Rajasthan and that the review meeting confirmed the state is fully prepared.

He added that he visited Rajasthan because he was confident the RPCC would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the rally’s success. AICC General Secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, Sachin Pilot, Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully and former State President Dr. C.P. Joshi also addressed the meeting.

The meeting was attended by AICC Rajasthan In-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Co-in-charges Chiranjeev Rao, Rutvik Makwana and Poonam Paswan, AICC Secretaries Dheeraj Gurjar, Divya Maderna, Rehana Riyaz Chishti, and other senior state leaders along with presidents of frontal organisations. District presidents also joined the meeting digitally via Zoom and apprised K.C. Venugopal and Ajay Maken of preparations underway in their respective districts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor