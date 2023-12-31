AICTE warns students against fake 10-day MBA crash course

New Delhi, Dec 31 The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the technical education regulator in the country, has warned students against fake 10-day MBA crash courses.

The AICTE issued the notice warning the students after a motivational speaker ran advertisements on a 10-day MBA programme.

The Union Education Ministry said that recognition of AICTE is essential to run a MBA programme in the country.

AICTE Vice-Chairman, Abhay Jere, said that an advisory has been issued against such 'fake MBA' programmes, targeting youth.

He added that it has come to the notice of AICTE that some motivational speaker and Influencers are offering a 10-day MBA crash course.

This is to inform to all stakcholders that such crash course is an attempt to misguide the young minds of the country, he said.

As per the Supreme Court judgement, no institution or university can run technical courses, including MBA, management courses (leading to postgraduate degree) without taking approval from AICTE, Jere added.

AICTE said that MBA is a two-year postgraduate degree course designed to equip individuals with advanced skills and knowledge in various aspects of business and management.

"An MBA programme which leades to a degree, cannot be completed in 10 days.Therefore, it is to notify to all stakeholders that the MBA crash course offered by such individuals or ganisations are misleading and inappropriate. All stake holders and students are advised to be cautious and do not fall prey to such fraudulent offers," an AICTE official added.

