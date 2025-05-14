AIIMS-Bhopal introduces doctorate of medicine course in Pediatric Endocrinology

Bhopal, May 14 In yet another significant development, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bhopal has started the Doctorate of Medicine (DM) course in Pediatric Endocrinology.

With this, AIIMS Bhopal has become the third institute in the country to offer this super-speciality program. Prior to this, the course was available only at AIIMS Delhi and the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

This newly launched DM program focuses on training specialist doctors to treat rapidly growing hormonal disorders in children, such as Type 1 Diabetes, growth disorders, thyroid dysfunctions, obesity, bone diseases, and other endocrine disorders.

Announcing this significant development during a programme on Wednesday, AIIMS Bhopal director, Dr. Ajai Singh, said that it is a concrete step towards expanding access to healthcare services in the state.

"The DM course in Pediatric Endocrinology is not just an academic achievement, but a concrete step towards expanding access to healthcare services. Through this course, we are laying the foundation for specialist services not only in Madhya Pradesh but also in other parts of the country," Dr. Singh said.

Additionally, in collaboration with the state health department, AIIMS Bhopal will be able to provide technical support to establish Pediatric Diabetes Clinics at the district level to improve the health system.

On this occasion, Dr. Mahesh Maheshwari, HoD of the Pediatric Endocrinology unit at AIIMS Bhopal, told IANS that the objective of the course is to prepare specialists capable of understanding and effectively managing complex hormonal diseases in children.

He emphasised the acute shortage of expert doctors in this field and noted that this course will help bridge that gap.

"This course marks a major step forward in ensuring better health for children," Dr. Maheshwari said.

Speaking to IANS, Dr. Shikha Malik, HoD of the Department of Paediatrics, stated that AIIMS Bhopal’s department has already been providing specialised care for endocrine disorders in children.

"The department organises a ‘Pediatric Endocrinology Clinic’ every Tuesday and a ‘Pediatric and Adolescent Diabetes Clinic’ every Friday, benefiting numerous children," Dr. Malik said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor