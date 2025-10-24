AIIMS Bhopal introduces PAE as safer alterative for Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy management

Bhopal, Oct 24 In yet another step towards using advanced medical technologies to provide better healthcare services to patients, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has introduced an advanced procedure called Prostate Artery Embolization (PAE).

According to a statement from AIIMS Bhopal, PAE is a safe and effective technique for the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy (BPH), commonly known as an enlarged prostate. This procedure reduces the size of the prostate without surgery and provides significant relief from disease-related symptoms.

Head of Radiodiagnosis at AIIMS Bhopal, Dr. Rajesh Malik, explaining more about the advanced system, said that Prostate Artery Embolization (PAE), a state-of-the-art procedure approved by the American Urological Association (AUA) and NICE UK guidelines, has been introduced at AIIMS Bhopal’s Interventional Radiology Treatment Centre.

“PAE is a minimally invasive technique that targets to block and reduce the blood supply to the enlarged prostate, shrinking it and relieving symptoms without the need for surgery,” Dr. Malik said.

He further explained that unlike traditional procedures, “PAE is performed through a tiny pinhole puncture in the wrist or groin artery.”

Thanks to advanced imaging, the interventional radiologist guides tiny particles into the prostate arteries, thereby reducing blood flow and prostate size.

Sharing an example of a 65-year-old man who was severely incapacitated by urinary symptoms, Dr. Malik said that due to advanced age, the patient was considered a high-risk candidate for traditional surgery.

The patient underwent PAE at AIIMS Bhopal’s Interventional Radiology Centre, and the procedure was completed successfully by Dr. Aman Kumar, with no complications, and a few weeks after the treatment, the patient showed remarkable improvement.

“The patient is completely symptom-free and enjoying a better quality of life. This case exemplifies how PAE offers a safe, effective alternative for surgically unfit and even the most vulnerable patients,” he stated.

The procedure offers faster recovery, no incisions, and preserves sexual function, benefiting even high-risk patients.

“Unlike some traditional surgeries, PAE does not typically cause sexual dysfunction, such as erectile or ejaculatory problems,” Dr. Malik added.

