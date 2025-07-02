AIIMS Bhopal performs first artificial jaw replacement surgery

Bhopal, July 2 In yet another achievement, a team of doctors at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bhopal, successfully central India’s first artificial jaw replacement surgery using a custom-made titanium implant.

The procedure was performed on a 62-year-old woman from Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh, who had been suffering from chronic jaw pain, facial deformity, and severe difficulty in eating and speaking for a long time.

She had previously undergone two conventional jaw reconstruction surgeries using titanium plates at a private hospital, but both attempts had failed due to plate breakage, Dr. B. L. Soni (Maxillofacial Surgeon), who led the team for surgery, told IANS.

He said that this surgery was meticulously planned using computer-assisted technology, marking a significant step forward in patient-centred reconstructive surgery in the region.

"The patient consulted several hospitals, where it was found that her condition could not be managed with traditional treatment approaches. Despite multiple consultations and evaluations, she and her family found no relief. Eventually, they approached the Trauma and Emergency Department at AIIMS Bhopal," Dr. Soni said.

Subsequently, a multidisciplinary medical team thoroughly assessed the patient's condition and devised an innovative, customised solution. The procedure involved virtual surgical planning and precision milling techniques.

Dr. Soni, who has over a decade of experience in computer-assisted facial reconstruction, designed the implant using medical imaging and in-house software.

"To ensure a perfect fit, we created a 3D-printed model of the patient’s jaw and tested the implant on it. This was a highly complex case, and each step required special precision and care,” Dr. Soni said.

Post-surgery, the patient showed remarkable improvement and is now able to speak and eat independently.

Executive Director of AIIMS, Bhopal, Dr. Ajay Singh, said that this achievement is not only a life-changing solution for the patient but also a testament to the power of interdisciplinary medical collaboration and advanced technology.

“AIIMS Bhopal is committed to promoting minimally invasive and technology-enabled treatments that enhance surgical precision and enable faster recovery for patients. This case is a reflection of our innovative approach and unwavering dedication to patient-centred care," Dr. Singh said in a statement issued from his office.

