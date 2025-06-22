AIIMS Bhopal performs surgery on patient by replacing aortic valve

Bhopal, June 22 A team of doctors at AIIMS Bhopal has successfully performed a complex and rare surgery by replacing aortic valve of a male patient with artificial grafts as part of the Bentall procedure.

According to official information, a 44-year-old male patient from Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, who was suffering from chest pain and palpitations for the past six months, was admitted at AIIMS Bhopal few days ago.

Before coming to AIIMS, the patient had consulted multiple hospitals, where investigations revealed an Aortic Aneurysm (swelling of the aorta) measuring nearly 8 to 10 cm in his chest.

The condition was progressively worsening and could have ruptured at any time.

Additionally, the patient's aortic valve (heart valve) was found to be severely leaking, said Yogesh K. Niwaria, who along with other fellow doctors performed the surgery.

Niwaria said that to treat this condition, the patient required the replacement of both the aorta and the aortic valve with artificial grafts -- a procedure known as Bentall surgery, which is considered highly complex.

Adding to the challenge, the patient's blood group was B-negative, a very rare type, making the surgical process even more demanding.

Despite multiple consultations and evaluations at various hospitals, the patient and his family did not find satisfactory relief.

After a thorough evaluation by the institute's expert team, it was decided to proceed with the surgery.

During the procedure, the swollen aorta and the leaking aortic valve were successfully removed and replaced with artificial grafts as part of the Bentall procedure.

Post-surgery, the patient was shifted to the ICU, where he showed continuous improvement in his health.

"A significant aspect of this case is that, despite the rare blood group, the patient did not require a blood transfusion during this highly complex surgery, reflecting the surgical precision, coordination, and dedication of the expert medical team," said M. Kishan, who was also part of the team.

Congratulating the team for successful operation, AIIMS Bhopal Director, Ajai Singh said, "This case is an excellent example of AIIMS Bhopal's clinical excellence. Performing such a highly complex and high-risk cardiac surgery on a patient with a rare blood group not only demonstrates our surgical capabilities but also reflects our commitment and dedication to providing world-class healthcare services to the people of Madhya Pradesh."

The entire advanced treatment was provided free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, making it highly beneficial for the common man.

Earlier, patients from Madhya Pradesh requiring such complex surgeries had to be referred to high-end centres outside the state. Now, they can receive this treatment at AIIMS Bhopal itself.

