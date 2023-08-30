AIIMS Delhi: 48 year-old brain dead donates his organs

New Delhi, Aug 30 The family of a rickshaw driver who was declared brain dead after he was brought to Delhi All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), donated his organs.

The 48-year-old was found unresponsive on the road on August 23 and brought to the emergency department of AIIMS, where he was declared brain dead.

Dr Aarti Vij, Prof in-charge, Organ Retrieval banking Organization (ORBO), AIIMS, expressed her admiration for the family's selfless decision.

"Suresh family's choice to donate his organs in the face of personal tragedy exemplifies the incredible potential for humanity that resides within each of us. This act of charity and love has the power to heal not only the recipients but also the grieving hearts of the donor's family," Dr Vij said.

The retrieved organs, including the heart, kidneys, and corneas, were allocated to recipients through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) network, ensuring that these life-saving gifts find their way to those in urgent needs, the AIIMS said Wednesday.

The heart was allocated to AIIMS, the premier institute said.

The kidneys were allocated in two hospitals at AIIMS and AHRR (Army Hospital Research and Referral). His corneas have been banked at the National Eye Bank at AIIMS.

--IANS

