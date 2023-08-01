AIIMS Delhi inks MoU with IREDA

New Delhi, Aug 1 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to initiate the technical assessment of the premier institute’s campus for converting it into one which is powered by solar energy.

The MoU was signed by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas and Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of IREDA Pradip Kumar Das here.

CMD said: “We are happy to be associated with AIIMS, aligning our expertise in renewable energy with the medical institution's commitment to a sustainable future.

“This joint effort reflects the growing importance of adopting clean and sustainable practices, and we hope it will serve as a model for other institutions across the country.”

“Together, we can create a healthier environment for future generations while driving economic savings through clean energy solutions.

“This significant initiative at AIIMS holds the potential to create widespread awareness about the importance of renewable energy and decarbonisation across the country,” he said.

