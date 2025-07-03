AIIMS Delhi: Transformer Near Trauma Centre Catches Fire; Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in a transformer near the Trauma Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday afternoon, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. No injuries were reported in the incident. According to the DFS, a call was received at 3:34 p.m. regarding the fire. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the location, and the blaze was quickly brought under control.

Delhi: A fire broke out in a transformer at AIIMS Trauma Centre. Several fire brigade vehicles are at the spot to bring the situation under control pic.twitter.com/dLDQWNhQ1t — IANS (@ians_india) July 3, 2025

“The fire was confined to a transformer and has been fully doused. No one was injured,” the DFS official said.

There was no immediate response from AIIMS on the incident.