AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 to Be Released Today at aiimsexams.ac.in; Know How to Download

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is set to release the B.Sc. Paramedical Admit Card 2025 today, July 7. Candidates who have successfully registered for the entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, www.aiimsexams.ac.in. The admit card is mandatory for candidates appearing in the B.Sc. Paramedical entrance examination. As per Notice No. 238/2025, the exam was earlier scheduled for 28 June but has now been rescheduled to 13 July 2025.

Once released, the admit card will contain important details such as the exam date, shift timing, centre address, and candidate identification information. AIIMS has advised candidates to verify all information carefully after downloading their admit card.

How to Download the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025

Candidates are advised to follow these steps to download the hall ticket:

Visit the official AIIMS website at www.aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on the link titled “B.Sc. Paramedical Admit Card 2025” on the homepage

Enter your Registration ID, Password, and Captcha code

Click on the login button

Download and save the admit card PDF

Take a clear printout for use on exam day

The admit card is expected to go live later in the day. Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for updates and download the admit card well in advance to avoid any last-minute issues.