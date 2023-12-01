AIIMS-Rishikesh shares major health update on 41 workers rescued from Uttarkashi tunnel, says...

AIIMS-Rishikesh confirmed on Thursday that all 41 workers, previously trapped in an under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, for 17 days, have received medical clearance and are now authorized to return home. The administration disclosed that 40 workers have already been discharged, while one worker from Uttarakhand remains in the facility for the treatment of a congenital medical condition unrelated to the tunnel collapse.

The health bulletin, released on Thursday by AIIMS-Rishikesh Medical Superintendent Prof Dr RB Kalia, Head of General Medicine Department Prof Dr Ravikant, and Dr Narendra Kumar from the hospital administration, provided crucial details. According to the bulletin, after a preliminary investigation, no injuries were detected in any of the workers. They underwent intensive health check-ups, including blood tests, kidney examinations, ECG reports, liver function tests, and X-rays. The comprehensive examinations revealed that all workers are physically normal and clinically stable.

Addressing the case of the Uttarakhand patient who chose to remain at the hospital, Prof Dr Ravikant said, "His physical condition and vitals are normal. He has been shifted from the Disaster Ward to the Department of Cardiology for further investigations. This disorder is not related to tunnel collapse," he said, India Today quoted.

The hospital administration officially granted clearance to all workers, permitting them to return home. This information has been conveyed to the concerned states, according to the official statement. Workers are advised to consult with doctors at their nearest health centers after two weeks, considering the potential for mental changes following their rescue from the tunnel after nearly three weeks.

The workers, rescued late Tuesday night from the partially collapsed Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi, underwent medical observation at the community health center at Chinyalisaur before being airlifted on Wednesday to AIIMS-Rishikesh for a thorough health examination. The group comprises 15 workers from Jharkhand, eight from Uttar Pradesh, five each from Odisha and Bihar, three from West Bengal, two each from Assam and Uttarakhand, and one from Himachal Pradesh.