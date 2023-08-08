AIIMS urges Delhi Metro to enhance feeder bus service

New Delhi, Aug 8 Expressing concern regarding the commuting challenges faced by thousands of patients, attendants and staff visiting the institution daily, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has urged the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to augment the feeder bus service for better last mile connectivity.

AIIMS Director, M. Srinivas, has appealed to the DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar for his kind attention and cooperation in this regard.

Srinivas sought DMRC's support in enhancing the feeder bus service, preferably by introducing air-conditioned electric low-floor buses, from the AIIMS Metro station and South Extension Metro station to the surrounding campuses of the premier institute, as per a statement issued by the AIIMS on Tuesday.

"With approximately 40,000 to 50,000 individuals commuting to AIIMS each day, the majority of whom rely on Delhi Metro services, the need for convenient transportation from the metro stations to the AIIMS campuses has become evident," the premier institute said.

At present, AIIMS is accessible from AIIMS Metro station and South Extension Metro station, both of which are significant entry points for visitors, it added.

"However, AIIMS campus is distributed across three different land parcels, namely Masjid Moth, Ansari Nagar and Raj Nagar. As a result, those arriving via Delhi Metro are faced with a considerable distance to walk or the challenge of finding alternative modes of transport like autorickshaws, etc., to reach their intended destinations. This ordeal is particularly burdensome for the frail and ill patients visiting AIIMS, despite the comfortable air-conditioned metro ride," the AIIMS said.

"Within the AIIMS campus, electric carts have been provided to ease the movement of patients and staff. Regrettably, this convenience is not extended from the metro station to the various AIIMS campuses," it added.

