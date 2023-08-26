AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticises BJP government for Muzaffarnagar school incident

The opposition has launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government following the circulation of a viral video showing a school teacher, Tripta Tyagi, instructing students to assault a child from a minority community. The disturbing incident took place at Neha Public School in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Accusing the Narendra Modi-led BJP government of fostering hatred in the nation, opposition parties have voiced their criticism. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also directed his criticism towards the BJP government, specifically addressing the incident in Muzaffarnagar. Additionally, Owaisi questioned the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, asking about the fate of his "bulldozers and 'thok do'" approach.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi wrote, “The video from Muzaffarnagar where a teacher is asking her students to slap a Muslim boy is a product of the last 9 years. The message being drilled into the minds of little children is that one can beat up & humiliate a Muslim without any repercussions.”

“The father of the child has withdrawn his kid from school and given in writing that he doesn’t want to pursue the matter because he knows he won’t get justice and instead it might vitiate the “atmosphere”. Who are these people who will “vitiate” the atmosphere over a father seeking justice for his kid? It is an indictment of Yogi Adityanath ’s rule that people have no faith in due process. It is more likely that the teacher will get some govt award rather than being punished,” he added.

“Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act 2015 is clear. Why has Muzaffarnagar police must take action. The National Commission for Protection of Child & National Human Rights Commission are otherwise quick to take suo motu action but here they have done nothing. Reportedly, NCPCR is more concerned about the video getting viral rather than ensuring justice,” he further added.

He also questioned Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath over the incident and asked him "What happened to bulldozers and thok do?"