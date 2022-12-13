AIMIM Chief Owaisi to move adjournment motion in parliament after Tawang face-off reports emerge

Soon after reports of a face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday surfaced, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in G20 Indonesia.

"Our External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had said that the old relations will not be restored until peace is restored on the border, but we see that the Prime Minister of our country gets up and meets the Premier of China, why is there a need to show such weakness? China's PLA is sitting on one thousand square kilometres in Ladakh, this is the truth and our government does not say anything when American generals come and say what is happening on the border," said AIMIM chief Owaisi.

Earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at the Centre accusing it of keeping the country in the "dark" for days and asking why Parliament was not informed about the incident.

A face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 led to minor injuries "to a few personnel" from both sides, sources said on Monday and noted that both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

"China isn't allowing us to patrol, there're clashes but Modi govt is silent. Clashes happened on Dec 9 but we came to know about it on Dec 12 despite a functioning Parliament. It's a weak political leadership of PM Modi, he's scared to take the name of China," said Owaisi while talking to ANI.

He further questioned the government as to why isn't a befitting reply being given.

"Government should have informed the Parliament. We have complete faith in the Indian Army. During Galwan, PM Modi said 'Neither anybody entered nor anyone will enter. Will he say the same now? Why isn't a befitting reply being given?," said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi further added that answers need to be sought from the government in the Parliament and hoped that the governmnet won't run away from the issue.

"We have a trade imbalance with China in its favour despite that our soldiers are getting injured. We need answers from the Government in Parliament and will bring an adjournment motion. We hope Govt won't run away from the issue," said Asaduddin Owaisi.

The sources said on December 9, 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.

"This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area," a source said.

They said as a follow-up of the incident, India's Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.

The sources said that in certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.

( With inputs from ANI )

