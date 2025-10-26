AIMIM demands independent probe into firing by DCP at rowdy-sheeter

Hyderabad, Oct 26 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has demanded an independent probe into the incident in which a rowdy-sheeter was shot at by a Deputy Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad.

Mohammed Mubeen, AIMIM MLA from Bahadurpura constituency in the city, met Omer Ansari, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The MLA spoke to doctors, who described the condition of the injured as stable.

The AIMIM leader said Ansari sustained bullet injuries on one hand and near his stomach, and he was on a ventilator. He said only an independent inquiry can bring out the truth.

Meanwhile, the police teams continued to hunt for another offender who was with Ansari but fled the scene after the DCP opened fire.

Police said Sai Chaitanya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East), opened fire after one of the offenders attacked a police constable with a knife.

The incident had occurred near Victory Playground in the Chaderghat area around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The DCP, who was returning to his office after attending a meeting at the Police Commissioner's Office, spotted a rowdy-sheeter and a property offender committing a mobile phone theft. The DCP, along with his gunman, tried to catch the offenders.

The accused tried to attack the constable with a knife. Police Commissioner C. V. Sajjanar told media persons after a visit to the spot that on seeing the constable getting injured in the attack, the DCP opened two rounds of fire, injuring one of the offenders.

The accused, who sustained injuries on his hand and near his stomach, was taken to a private hospital while the other accused managed to escape.

DCP and the constable also sustained minor injuries in the scuffle and were also shifted to a private hospital.

The injured offender was identified as Ansari, a historysheeter of Kalapatthar police station in the city. He is said to be involved in 20 cases.

A case under sections 304 (snatching), 109 (attempt to murder) and 132 (assaulting a public servant) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Sultan Bazar Police Station on a complaint by the DCP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor