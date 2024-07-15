AIMIM positive about joining third front in Maha Assembly polls

Mumbai, July 15 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) headed by Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that the party is positive about joining the third front in the Maharashtra assembly election.

AIMIM State President Imtiyaz Jaleel said, “I have not got any indication so far about the formation of a third front in Maharashtra. I am the president of the AIMIM party in Maharashtra. However, no one spoke to me about this. But our National President Asaduddin Owaisi came two days ago. While discussing this with him, I asked what to do if there is any offer regarding the third front. He told us to be positive.”

AIMIM has two legislators in the present state assembly.

“There is currently no proposal regarding the third front. However, we will consider it after receiving the proposal. In Marathwada eight candidates from the Maratha community were elected due to the pro-Maratha activist Manoj Jarange factor in the Lok Sabha elections,” Jaleel said.

He said that the Muslim community also has a share in this. “If we get a proposal regarding the third front, we will definitely consider it. It is not our stance that we will fight separate elections. We also think that different people should come together and they must fight elections,” Jaleel said while reiterating that the party will consider joining the third front if it gets such a proposal.

There is a buzz about the formation of a third front to take on MahaYuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi in the coming Assembly election. Small parties are talking about forming an alliance with Bachchu Kadu-led Prahar and contest the coming election as the third front.

To a question on any truck with Manoj Jarange Patil in the Assembly election, Jaleel said there should be some proposal. “I am going to ask Manoj Jarange Patil if he did not accept a Muslim MP. The Maratha community did not come with us to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where I had contested the general elections. I was the only Muslim candidate in the entire state. But still, Jarange Patil did not support it,” Jaleel added.

“We have a plan but if we get any proposal regarding the alliance, we will consider it. We are not talking about all 288 seats. But we will think if we are getting seats where we are prepared,” Jaleel said

He said that the Muslim community is very angry with the current political situation in Maharashtra. “In the Lok Sabha elections, the Thackeray group, Congress and Sharad Pawar faction had great success as the Muslim community had a big share in their victory. Despite the contribution of the Muslim community, no party gave a single seat to it in the Maharashtra Legislative Council biennial election held last week,” he said.

