AIMJ chief's fatwa against New year celebrations draws flak

New Delhi, Dec 30 A 'fatwa' by All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ)'s national president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi to Muslims has been frowned upon left, right and centre with many leaders from within the community. Many Muslim leaders slammed the cleric for issuing a directive to the Muslims, asking them to abstain from celebrating the New Year.

In a statement released in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, he argued that New Year celebrations were not aligned with Islamic customs and practices, as it marks the beginning of the Christian calendar year.

Maulana Shahabuddin stated, “It is not a matter of pride for young men and women to celebrate New Year or extend greetings on this day, as it signifies the start of the English year. Celebrating any non-religious or un-Islamic practices is strictly prohibited for Muslims. Young Muslims should avoid indulging in such festivities.”

The statement sparked reactions from political leaders across party lines, with sharp criticism and varied opinions.

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi dismissed the fatwa, saying, “A fraudulent fatwa factory is operating unchecked. These fatwas are issued as casually as vegetables are sold on carts. Such declarations are mere attempts to stir unrest. However, society is vigilant and aware of these disruptive tactics.”

Another BJP leader Danish Azad Ansari emphasised progress over controversies, stating, “We should focus on progress and development as a society. This should be our priority and thinking.”

Shiv Sena UBT leader Anand Dubey took a strong stance against the cleric’s directive, stating, “Do these Maulanas even study or just claim to be knowledge holders? The entire world celebrates the New Year, yet they speak against it. Stopping any particular religion from celebrating is unwise. These Maulanas lack understanding and should be sent back to madrasas to boost their knowledge. Leaders like Giriraj Singh and some BJP members speak the same divisive language as these Maulanas, which is poisonous.”

SP leader Abu Azmi however expressed a different viewpoint, saying, “I do not celebrate New Year. I only pray for the welfare of India, for everyone to be happy, and for our economy to grow to a trillion dollars. Drinking, partying, and other un-Islamic activities are not something we support. This fatwa is directed at a specific committee, not the entire country, and it aligns with Islamic teachings.”

