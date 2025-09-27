AIMPLB hails TN govt’s decision to defer Waqf board reconstitution pending SC verdict

Chennai, Sep 27 In a move being described as timely and courageous, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has welcomed the Tamil Nadu government’s decision not to constitute a new Waqf Board under the recently amended Waqf Act, 2025, until the Supreme Court delivers its final judgment.

The announcement, made public on Saturday, drew appreciation from Muslim community leaders and legal experts for its constitutional prudence and secular approach.

According to AIMPLB spokesperson Dr S. Q. R. Ilyas, the Tamil Nadu government’s stand ensures continuity and prevents legal uncertainty around the Waqf administration until the apex court clarifies the validity of the amended law.

“We appreciate Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the Tamil Nadu government for taking this responsible decision at a time when the amended Waqf Act is under judicial scrutiny,” Dr Ilyas said, adding that the step respects the judicial process and avoids hasty restructuring of a sensitive institution.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Minority Affairs S.M. Nasar confirmed that the state had not only chosen to maintain the existing Waqf Board but had also challenged the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 before the Supreme Court. “Our government will not implement a new board until the final verdict is pronounced,” Nasar said in a statement, underscoring the state’s commitment to legal stability and minority rights.

The AIMPLB, in its official release, urged other states to adopt a similar cautious approach until the constitutional validity of the amendments is settled.

The Board said such steps would strengthen democratic governance and uphold India’s secular and pluralistic framework while preventing confusion in religious endowment management.

Extending congratulations to Chief Minister Stalin, Dr Ilyas said the decision reflects political courage and sensitivity towards the Muslim community's concerns. “This move reassures the community that its religious and charitable assets will be safeguarded within the bounds of law and the Constitution,” he added.

