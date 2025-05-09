AIMPLB supports steps taken for country’s defence

New Delhi, May 9 Voicing concern over the growing tension on the India-Pakistan border, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Friday said that it supports every step taken for the defence of the nation and its people.

It emphasised that in these critical times, the public, political parties, armed forces, and the government must come together to face these threats.

During a special online meeting of the office bearers, the AIMPLB passed a resolution.

The Board stated that it views the increasing tension on the India-Pakistan border with great concern. It reiterated that it supports every necessary step taken for the defense and protection of the nation and its people. While condemning terrorism, the Board also made it clear that war is not a solution to any issue.

“Terrorism and the killing of innocent civilians are a grave concern. There is absolutely no place for terrorism in Islamic teachings, globally recognised principles and human values. Therefore, countries should resolve their matters through bilateral dialogues and discussions," the resolution read.

"It is also a fact that war is not a solution to any issue - especially in the presence of nuclear weapons. India and Pakistan cannot afford a war. Such a conflict could plunge the people of both nations into insurmountable difficulties and suffering. Hence, all issues should be resolved through dialogue and other diplomatic means," it added.

The apex body of Indian Muslims also announced that it will continue its Save Waqf Campaign. However, in light of the current situation, it postponed its public meetings and events for the next one week (until May 16).

“Indoor programmes, such as roundtable meetings with fellow citizens, interfaith dialogues, sermons in mosques, submission of memorandums via District Magistrates and Collectors, and press conferences, will continue as scheduled. The Board hopes that the current grave situation will soon be resolved and normalcy will return,” it added.

