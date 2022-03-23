Air Chief Marshal congratulates those involved in successful test-firing of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Wednesday congratulated all those involved in the successful test-firing of the surface-to-surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, said officials.

He is currently in the island territory of Andaman and Nicobar to review operational preparedness, added officials.

India today successfully test-fired surface-to-surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile at Andaman and Nicobar on Wednesday. The extended range missile hit its target with pinpoint accuracy, said the defence officials.

( With inputs from ANI )

