By IANS | Published: February 4, 2024 12:48 PM2024-02-04T12:48:40+5:302024-02-04T12:50:03+5:30

Air Force officer dies in accident while repairing aircraft in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 4 An Air Force officer died in an accident while repairing an aircraft at Hakimpet Air Force Station here, police said.

Corporal-rank officer Harveer Choudhary was repairing a U-736 Kiran Aircraft when the seat of the Aircraft suddenly ejected causing him a head injury.

He died on the spot. The incident occurred on Saturday.

The Air Force officials informed the Alwal police who reached the spot and shifted the body for autopsy.

A case was registered at the Alwal police station.

The Air Force officials launched an investigation into the incident.

