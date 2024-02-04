Air Force officer dies in accident while repairing aircraft in Hyderabad
Hyderabad, Feb 4 An Air Force officer died in an accident while repairing an aircraft at Hakimpet Air Force Station here, police said.
Corporal-rank officer Harveer Choudhary was repairing a U-736 Kiran Aircraft when the seat of the Aircraft suddenly ejected causing him a head injury.
He died on the spot. The incident occurred on Saturday.
The Air Force officials informed the Alwal police who reached the spot and shifted the body for autopsy.
A case was registered at the Alwal police station.
The Air Force officials launched an investigation into the incident.
