Air hostess suicide case: Delhi court acquits Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda

New Delhi, July 25 A Delhi court on Tuesday acquitted Sirsa MLA and Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda in the abetment of suicide case of air hostess Geetika Sharma, who was found dead on August 5, 2012, at her Delhi residence.

Special judge Vikas Dhull of Rouse Avenue Court after having adjourned the passing of order on July 20, acquitted Kanda in the case.

The court also acquitted Aruna Chadha, a senior manager in his MDLR company.

Sharma, who worked as an air hostess in Kanda's MLDR airlines, was found dead a day after writing a suicide note. In her August 4, 2012 suicide note, she had said she was ending her life due to the alleged harassment she was facing by Kanda and the other person.

During Sharma's stint with the airlines, she was promoted as a director of one of Kanda's companies in three years of her joining as a trainee. After the registration of the case, Kanda was asked to resign as minister.

Against Kanda, amid other charges under the Indian Penal Code, the trial court had also framed charges of Section 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural sex) only for these to be quashed by the Delhi High Court later.

Kanda is facing charges under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (distruction of evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 466 (forgery).

He had started MDLR Airlines from Gurugram in 2008, however, after being trapped in the controversies, the airlines ceased operations in 2009.

