Air India Ahmedabad-London Flight Cancelled Due to Technical Snag

An Air India flight to London, scheduled to depart from Ahmedabad on Tuesday afternoon, June 17, was cancelled due to a technical snag. Air India's official website also confirmed that the AI-159 flight from Ahmedabad to the Gatwick airport in London has been cancelled. The plane was scheduled to depart at 3 p.m. from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

 "I was going to Gatwick, London, by the 1 p.m. Air India flight, but I have just learned that the flight has been cancelled. The crew members could not give any reason for the flight cancellation or details on a fare refund," an AI-159  flight passenger said.

"We have been informed that the flight has been cancelled due to operational issues. The original flight from Ahmedabad to London, having code AI-171, resumed operation from Monday with a new flight code AI-159," said the airport official.

The official did not elaborate on the technical issue that caused the flight cancellation. Flight AI-171, which crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, has been replaced with a new code, AI-159. All but one of the 242 passengers and crew members on board the flight AI-171 were killed in the crash.

