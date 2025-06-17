Air India Ahmedabad-London Flight Cancelled Due to Technical Snag
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 17, 2025 14:21 IST2025-06-17T14:19:35+5:302025-06-17T14:21:22+5:30
An Air India flight to London, scheduled to depart from Ahmedabad on Tuesday afternoon, June 17, was cancelled due to a technical snag. Air India's official website also confirmed that the AI-159 flight from Ahmedabad to the Gatwick airport in London has been cancelled. The plane was scheduled to depart at 3 p.m. from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.
"I was going to Gatwick, London, by the 1 p.m. Air India flight, but I have just learned that the flight has been cancelled. The crew members could not give any reason for the flight cancellation or details on a fare refund," an AI-159 flight passenger said.
"We have been informed that the flight has been cancelled due to operational issues. The original flight from Ahmedabad to London, having code AI-171, resumed operation from Monday with a new flight code AI-159," said the airport official.
"We have been informed that the flight has been cancelled due to operational issues. The original flight from Ahmedabad to London, having code AI-171, resumed operation from Monday with a new flight code AI-159," said the airport official.