Air India Aircraft and Its Engines Showed No Issues Before Flight, Says CEO Campbell Wilson On Ahmedabad Crash

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson on Thursday said that the flight AI-171, which crashed shortly after taking off in Ahmedabad on June 12, was "well-maintained" and both the aircraft and its engines were regularly monitored, showing no issue before the flight. In a wordy statement for its customers, Air India's CEO informed that the plane had undergone its last major check in June 2023, while its right engine was overhauled in March of this year, and the left engine was inspected in April 2025.

"The plane was well-maintained, with its last major check in June 2023 and the next scheduled for December 2025. Its right engine was overhauled in March 2025, and the left engine was inspected in April 2025. Both the aircraft and engines were regularly monitored, showing no issues before the flight," Campbell Wilson said.

#AirIndiaPlaneCrash | एयर इंडिया के CEO कैम्पबेल विल्सन (Campbell Wilson) ने कहा, "हम इस कठिन समय में स्पष्टता प्रदान करने के लिए फ्लाइट A1171 के बारे में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण तथ्य साझा करना चाहते हैं। विमान का रखरखाव अच्छी तरह से किया गया था, इसकी आखिरी पूर्ण जाँच जून 2023 में और अगली… pic.twitter.com/6bMEZmvWg2 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 19, 2025

Air India CEO assured that they are working with the aviation industry and waiting for the official investigation report to provide more information about the crash in which 241 out of the 242 passengers on board were killed after the plane crashed into the BJ Medical college's boys hostel building.

Campbell Wilson further added that Air India has completed inspection on 26 Boeing 787 aircraft out of 33 of its aircraft as per the directions of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after the tragedy. He added that following the review of Air India aircraft, the DGCA has confirmed that our Boeing 787 fleet and maintenance processes fully meet safety standards.

Also Read | Air India to Cut 15% of International Widebody Flights From June 20 Amid Safety Checks.

"Arising from this tragedy, and as directed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 14, 2025, we have been conducting thorough safety inspections on our 33 Boeing 787 aircraft. So far, inspections have been completed on 26 and these have been cleared for service. The remaining aircraft are currently in planned maintenance and will have these additional checks done before being released into service. Following the review, the DGCA has confirmed that our Boeing 787 fleet and maintenance processes fully meet safety standards," he said in the statement.

Air India CEO also raised the recent incidents of delays and technical issues and apologised for the inconvenience. He further added that Air India has elected to continue enhanced pre-flight safety checks on Boeing 787 fleet as a "confidence-building mesure" while also noting that these checks may have impact on schedules.

"As a confidence-building measure, we have elected to continue enhanced pre-flight safety checks on our Boeing 787 fleet and, as an added measure, our Boeing 777 aircraft, for the time being. Given the time these additional checks will consume and the potential impact on schedules, we have decided to reduce our international widebody flights by around 15% starting June 20, 2025 through to at least mid-July. This will also allow us to have more backup aircraft ready to handle any unexpected issues," he said.

On June 12, a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. 222 people have been identified so far in the Air India 171 crash incident, and their bodies have been handed over to their respective families, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik said.