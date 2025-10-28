Air India Bus Catches Fire at Delhi Airport Terminal 3; No Casualties Reported, Operations Unaffected

A bus operated by Air India caught fire on Tuesday at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. In an X post, the Delhi Airport revealed that the bus, which was being operated by one of its ground handlers, caught fire at noon. The post revealed that the airport's ARFF (Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting) team ‘swung into action and extinguished the fire within a couple of minutes’.

VIDEO | An Air India SATS bus caught fire near a parked aircraft at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3. No passengers were on board at the time of the incident. The airport’s fire squad quickly responded and brought the blaze under control before it could spread.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/cc2jKeKzK1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2025

The bus was stationary and vacant, but near an airport when the incident occurred. There were no injuries or casualties, and operations at the airport continue to be normal. "Only the driver was present when the fire broke out. The blaze was promptly brought under control by fire officials. No injuries or casualties have been reported," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Vichitra Veer said in a statement, as per PTI. The area was briefly cordoned off as part of security measures. Detailed inspection of the bus is underway to ascertain the cause of the blaze. A video showed the bus engulfed in a raging fire.

Delhi airport has three terminals and four runways, which can handle more than 100 million passengers annually. Terminal 3 was inaugurated in 2010 and is one of the biggest terminals in the world and can serve up to 40 million passengers every year.It operates both international and domestic flights, with the lower tier serving as the arrivals area and the upper tier functioning as the departures area.