Air India Cancels 83 Wide-Body Flights From June 12 to 17; 66 Were Boeing 787s, Says DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Tuesday that Air India cancelled 83 wide-body flights between June 12 and June 17. Of these, 66 were operated by Boeing 787 aircraft. The cancellations come as the airline faces heightened scrutiny following a recent fatal crash and a series of disruptions.

