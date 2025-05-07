Air India Cancels All Flights Amid Ongoing 'Operation Sindoor' Until 12 Noon on May 7

India's largest carrier Air India cancelled all its flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot – till 12 noon on Wednesday, May 7, as per the Airlines spokesperson. "In view of the prevailing situation, Air India has cancelled all its flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot – till 12 noon on 7 May, pending further updates from authorities."

Two international flights have also been diverted. "Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption," the airline said in an X post. This came in the wake of India's anti-terror operation in Pakistan, Operation Sindoor, which targeted at least nine locations on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines said several flights are cancelled until further notice due to airspace close at the Srinagar International Airport. Flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, and Bikaner may be delayed or cancelled because of the current situation, IndiGo Airlines confirmed on X.

SpiceJet has also announced that airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar, have been closed due to the ongoing situation. "Due to the ongoing situation, airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala (DHM), Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), and Amritsar (ATQ), are closed until further notice. Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted," said the airline on X.