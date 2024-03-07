Air India Deboards Business Class Passenger After Argument With Crew Members

A female business class passenger on an Air India flight bound for London was asked to disembark at Delhi airport after engaging in a dispute with cabin crew members earlier this week.

The altercation occurred aboard flight AI 161 on March 5, involving a senior corporate executive, as per informed sources.

According to an Air India spokesperson, the passenger, traveling in business class, was requested to deboard based on the captain's recommendation following an altercation with crew members prior to the scheduled pushback.

Following the off boarding, flight AI 161 departed after a delay of about an hour. The passenger who was off boarded was travelling for some compelling reasons and was accommodated on a subsequent flight following a written assurance, the spokesperson said. Further details about the incident could not be immediately ascertained. As many as 894 passengers were denied boarding by Air India in January and around Rs 98 lakh was spent by the airline on facilitation/ compensation, as per information from aviation regulator DGCA.