Air India Delhi to Washington Flight AI-103 Cancelled Midway in Vienna Due to Technical Snag

An Air India flight AI-103 from Delhi to Washington in the US was cancelled at the Vienna International Airport in Austria on July 2 due to a technical snag during a scheduled fuel stop. According to the information, the flight was forced to halt midway after routine aircraft checks, an extended maintenance task was detected that required immediate repair. All passengers were disembarked at the airport in Vienna.

Flight AI103 from Delhi to Washington, DC on 2nd July made a planned fuel stop in Vienna. During routine aircraft checks, an extended maintenance task was identified, which required rectification before the next flight and, thus, additional time for completion. Due to this, the… — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2025

The airline had to cancel the flight as the aircraft needed more time for its rectification. "Flight AI103 from Delhi to Washington, DC on 2nd July made a planned fuel stop in Vienna. During routine aircraft checks, an extended maintenance task was identified, which required rectification before the next flight and, thus, additional time for completion. Due to this, the Vienna to Washington, DC leg was cancelled, and passengers were disembarked," an Air India spokesperson was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

The disruption also affected the return of flight AI-104 from Washington, D.C., to Delhi via Vienna, which was also cancelled. "Consequently, flight AI104 from Washington, D.C., to Delhi via Vienna was also cancelled, and the affected passengers have been rebooked on alternative flights to Delhi or offered full refunds based on their preferences," the spokesperson added, as cited by ANI.

