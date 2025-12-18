Air India Express Flight From Jeddah to Kozhikode Makes Emergency Landing at Cochin Airport Due to Technical Issue

An Air India flight from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Kozhikode in Kerala made out emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) on Thursday, December 18. The Kerala-bound flight IX 398 carrying 160 passengers experienced technical issues involving the right main landing gear and tyre failure.

The CIAL informed that the flight landed safely at 9.07 am under full emergency conditions. It said that all emergency services were activated in advance after the pilot alerted. However, no injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

"All emergency services were activated in advance, and there were no injuries reported among passengers or crew. Post-landing inspection confirmed that both right-side tyres had burst," a CIAL spokesperson said in the statement.

"Post-landing inspection confirmed that both right-side tyres had burst. Runway inspection done,

cleared and released for operations," said CIAL.