Air India Express Flight Lands Safely at Tiruchirappalli Airport After Hydraulic Failure (Watch Video)

Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu (October 1, 2024): The Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah landed safely at Tiruchirappalli airport after experiencing after experiencing a technical problem (Hydraulic failure). All passengers and crew members are safe, with no casualties reported.

Watch: Visuals of Air India Express Flight IX 613, traveling from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah, which has safely landed at Tiruchirapalli Airport. All passengers and crew members are safe, with no casualties reported pic.twitter.com/7TtDl24dus — IANS (@ians_india) October 11, 2024

“The Air India Express Flight IX 613 from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah has landed safely at Tiruchirappalli airport. The DGCA was monitoring the situation. The landing gear was opening, and the flight has landed normally,” MoCA stated as quoted by ANI.

Previously, it was reported that the flight experienced a hydraulic failure and circled in the air to burn off fuel before attempting to land at Tiruchirappalli airport. Airport Director Gopalakrishnan confirmed that over 20 ambulances and fire tenders were kept on standby at the airport to ensure passenger safety.

I am heartened to hear that the #AirIndiaExpress flight has landed safely. Upon receiving news of the landing gear issue, I immediately coordinated an emergency meeting with officials over the phone and instructed them to implement all necessary safety measures, including… — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 11, 2024

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed relief at the safe landing, stating, “I am heartened to hear that the #AirIndiaExpress flight has landed safely. Upon receiving news of the landing gear issue, I immediately coordinated an emergency meeting with officials over the phone and instructed them to implement all necessary safety measures, including deploying fire engines, ambulances, and medical assistance. I have also now directed the District Collector to ensure the continued safety of all the passengers and to provide further assistance. My compliments to the Captain and crew for the safe landing.”