Air India Faces Rs 98 Lakh Penalty for Operating Flights with Non-Qualified Crew Members
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 23, 2024 01:08 PM2024-08-23T13:08:57+5:302024-08-23T13:11:07+5:30
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 98 lakh on Air India ...
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 98 lakh on Air India Limited for operating flights with non-qualified crew members. Additionally, the DGCA has fined the Director of Operations and the Director of Training at Air India Rs 6 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, respectively.
Open in app
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 98 lakh on Air India Limited for operating flights with non-qualified crew members. In addition, a penalty of Rs 6 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively is imposed on the Director Operations and Director…— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2024