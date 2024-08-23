Air India Faces Rs 98 Lakh Penalty for Operating Flights with Non-Qualified Crew Members

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 98 lakh on Air India Limited for operating flights with non-qualified crew members. Additionally, the DGCA has fined the Director of Operations and the Director of Training at Air India Rs 6 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, respectively.

