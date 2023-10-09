Air India fails to mention educational qualifications in advertisement for director flight operations post

New Delhi, Oct 9 India's reputed flag carrier, Air India, has failed to mention the required educational qualifications in an advertisement which was meant to hire a high level position in the organisation.

The advertisement was for the post of Director Flight Operations.

The advertisement however shows the required experience for the post but misses the educational qualification.

As per advertisement, minimum eligibility requirements for the post, is that a candidate must be an Indian citizen and a senior commander on Wide Body Fleet in Air India.

"Must have management experience with Air India. Total 5000 hours command experience with 1000 hours command experience on Wide Body Fleet in Air India," said the advertisement.

It further said the experience requirements with minimum desired at least 10 years as a pilot with Air India and strong knowledge of aviation regulations, industry best practices, and operational procedures while it missed the required educational qualifications.

