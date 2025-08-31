Air India Flight AI2913 to Indore Returns After Takeoff Due to Fire Scare; All Passengers Evacuated

An Air India flight bound for Indore returned to Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, August 31, shortly after takeoff, after the pilot received a "fire indication" in the right engine, PTI reported. Air India said that the aircraft has been grounded for inspection. Passengers are being moved to a different aircraft, which will soon operate the flight to Indore.

"Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on August 31, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine," the report quoted Tata Group-owned airline without providing further details. The airline said the air safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has been duly informed of the incident. No injuries were reported.

Earlier on August 8, a Mumbai-Jodhpur Air India flight aborted takeoff due to ‘operational reasons’. The cockpit crew followed SOPs and refused to take off and brought the aircraft back.“Flight AI645 operating from Mumbai to Jodhpur on August 22 returned to bay due to an operational issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back. Our ground team in Mumbai had extended immediate assistance to minimise the inconvenience,” the statement said.